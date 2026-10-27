Four of 17 accused arrested after escape from Theni jail

CHENNAI: Four of the 17 accused persons who escaped from Theni District Jail after allegedly assaulting jail personnel have been arrested on Tuesday (October 27).
The accused assaulted jail staff who entered their cell following information that one of the inmates was unwell. Gr-II constable Thangapandi, warden, sustained a head injury and was admitted to Government Theni Medical College Hospital. Two other jail personnel suffered minor injuries.
According to preliminary information, all 17 accused were lodged in the same cell. When the jail personnel entered the cell to attend to the unwell inmate, the accused allegedly assaulted them and escaped.
Following the incident, police alerted check posts across the region and informed their counterparts in Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts. Photographs of the escaped accused were also circulated among police personnel to help trace them.
Police are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.
(With inputs from Bureau)