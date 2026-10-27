Four of 17 accused arrested after escape from Theni jail

The accused assaulted jail staff who entered their cell following information that one of the inmates was unwell. Gr-II constable Thangapandi, warden, sustained a head injury and was admitted to Government Theni Medical College Hospital. Two other jail personnel suffered minor injuries.

According to preliminary information, all 17 accused were lodged in the same cell. When the jail personnel entered the cell to attend to the unwell inmate, the accused allegedly assaulted them and escaped.