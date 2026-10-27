'Had we finished him off in Karur...': Police launch hunt for DMK councillor over threat to CM Vijay

Controversial remarks against Vijay

As police brought Anbil Mahesh to the prison, DMK supporters reportedly blocked the police vehicle and raised slogans against the TVK government.

During the protest, a man allegedly shouted, "Had we finished him (Vijay) off in Karur that day, would we be in this situation?"

The man reportedly repeated the remark to another person standing nearby. A video of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Following an investigation, police identified the man as Teeta Saravanan, who is said to be a close associate and supporter of Anbil Mahesh.