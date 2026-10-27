'Had we finished him off in Karur...': Police launch hunt for DMK councillor over threat to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan after a video allegedly showing him making threatening remarks against Chief Minister Vijay outside Puzhal Central Prison went viral on social media.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Saravanan, a councillor from Ward 12 in Vellore, allegedly made the remarks when former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was brought to Puzhal prison following his arrest in a Rs 100 crore bribery case.
As police brought Anbil Mahesh to the prison, DMK supporters reportedly blocked the police vehicle and raised slogans against the TVK government.
During the protest, a man allegedly shouted, "Had we finished him (Vijay) off in Karur that day, would we be in this situation?"
The man reportedly repeated the remark to another person standing nearby. A video of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, drawing widespread criticism.
Following an investigation, police identified the man as Teeta Saravanan, who is said to be a close associate and supporter of Anbil Mahesh.
Puzhal police have registered a case against Saravanan under four sections, including obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, intimidation and disturbing public peace.
Police have formed three special teams to trace the councillor, who is reportedly absconding.
The controversy comes after former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested in connection with allegations of collecting more than Rs 100 crore from over 1,000 private schools by promising permanent recognition and statutory approvals, including DTCP and CMDA clearances.
The Chennai Central Crime Branch registered a case against Anbil Mahesh, private schools association president and DMK functionary PT Arasakumar, and others following a complaint from the association.
Arasakumar and his relatives, Arokia Raj and Suresh, were arrested earlier in connection with the case.
Anbil Mahesh subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case and obtain anticipatory bail. After the court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition, he was arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison.
The court also directed prison authorities to provide him with first-class facilities, quality food and medical treatment if required.