Omar expands cabinet with 4 new ministers, triggers internal discontent and BJP criticism

The four National Conference (NC) leaders, veteran politician Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous, and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kalloo), were administered the oath of office by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhawan here.

With all four inductees hailing from Kashmir, the expansion has shifted the balance of the cabinet in the two-year-old government heavily towards the valley. Seven ministers in the now 9-member council hail from Kashmir, while Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary and Javaid Rana remain the only two representatives from the Jammu region.

Independent MLA from Chhamb, Satish Sharma, was dropped from the cabinet to accommodate the new inductees.