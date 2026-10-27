Missing Madurai boy found dead; neighborhood child had tightened rope around his neck while playing

A detailed investigation revealed that the death was caused accidentally when the child was playing with another boy, whose mother subsequently concealed the corpse to cover up the incident, they said.

The deceased, identified as Muthuvel, went missing around 11 am on Sunday, after leaving his home to play near a local temple. When he failed to return by 4 pm, his mother lodged a missing person complaint at the Keelavalavu police station.

Following the complaint, the Superintendent of Police, Madurai district, visited the site and deployed five special teams comprising 90 personnel for an overnight search.

On Monday, search teams discovered Muthuvel's body inside an unoccupied, abandoned house belonging to a local resident.