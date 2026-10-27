Aavin hikes prices of 63 dairy products ahead of Diwali; check revised rates

Aavin retail price hike ahead of Deepavali

The order directs officials to implement the revised rates and update billing systems and other relevant software applications. However, it does not announce a general increase in packaged milk prices, with the revision limited to selected dairy products and sweets.

The latest hike comes amid preparations for Deepavali, when demand for sweets and other festive food items typically rises. The increase is likely to add to household spending during the festive season.