SC grants 10 days to petitioners to reply to EC affidavit defending SIR

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also issued notices to the poll panel and others on a fresh plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleging that changes were made in Form 6 during Bihar SIR without the approval of the top court.

Senior advocate and MP Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for Sen, said the poll panel wrongly claimed that the changes in Form 6 were approved by the top court.

While issuing the notice, the CJI said that all the issues would be examined and asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represented the first petitioner, Rakesh Kumar Singh, to file a rejoinder in 10 days to the poll panel's reply affidavit filed late Monday evening.