DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 15, 2026?

4.SC upholds Madras HC's verdict: Converted Muslims can't claim quota benefits for backward class category based on earlier status

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that Hindus belonging to backward classes cannot claim quota benefits of that category after converting to Islam, saying backwardness suffered in the antecedent social order can't be carried forward.

5.SC seeks replies from CEC, others on plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Election Commission and others on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

6.Delhi HC refuses to stop CJP's October 16 protest at Connaught Place

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at the Connaught Place Central Park on October 16, even as it took on record the police's assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate and control their activity.

7. 34 children, teacher killed as school roof collapses in northwest Pakistan

At least 34 children and a teacher were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed on Thursday in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, hospital authorities and police said.