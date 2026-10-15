DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 15, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 14 headlines of the day (October 15, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
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1.Chennai MTC says 1,000 e-bus tender cancelled inadvertently, seeks revival
A day after cancelling the 1000 ebus procurement tender, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has sought to reverse the cancellation of its tender for procuring 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses, stating that it was cancelled inadvertently, and requested an extension of the bid submission deadline to November 4.
2.SIR led to Stalin’s Kolathur defeat, alleges Thirumavalavan
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls contributed to DMK president MK Stalin’s defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency.
3.TVK criticises DMK over SIR, calls Stalin 'primary culprit' in 'murder of democracy'
4.SC upholds Madras HC's verdict: Converted Muslims can't claim quota benefits for backward class category based on earlier status
The Supreme Court on Thursday held that Hindus belonging to backward classes cannot claim quota benefits of that category after converting to Islam, saying backwardness suffered in the antecedent social order can't be carried forward.
5.SC seeks replies from CEC, others on plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Election Commission and others on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.
6.Delhi HC refuses to stop CJP's October 16 protest at Connaught Place
The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at the Connaught Place Central Park on October 16, even as it took on record the police's assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate and control their activity.
7. 34 children, teacher killed as school roof collapses in northwest Pakistan
At least 34 children and a teacher were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed on Thursday in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, hospital authorities and police said.
8. 25 TN fishermen, 3 boats detained by Maldives, CM Vijay tells EAM Jaishankar; seeks action for their release
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday apprised the Centre that 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been detained by the Maldives Coast Guard along with their three boats and sought swift action for their release.
9. Anti-drug activist's murder: Markets & schools shut, roads blocked amid 'Punjab Bandh' call
10. Hallmark of Modi govt is to silence voices of victims: Rahul on detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who were protesting at India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, and expressed solidarity with them.
11.Protest fallout: Mumbai Police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India by Oct 28
The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday.
12.CMRL 'bribery' case: Kerala HC dismisses Vijayan, others' pleas to file appeal against FIR order
In a setback to former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.
13.US teen arrested in Illinois for plotting attack on Hindu place of worship
A teenager was arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a "mass shooting" at a Hindu place of worship in the US state of Illinois, with investigators recovering a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideology and references to violence against people of Indian descent.
14.Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, as US relations teeter
Ukraine launched a drone and missile attack on a Russian oil refinery, Moscow and Kyiv officials said Thursday.