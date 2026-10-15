Chennai MTC says 1,000 e-bus tender cancelled inadvertently, seeks revival

In a letter dated October 14 to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), MTC chairman requested that the cancellation of the tender be revoked and it restored to its previous status. The original bid deadline was October 14.

MTC also submitted an undertaking accepting responsibility for the legal implications of revoking the cancellation, stating that the move would not violate any applicable law and that the corporation would be responsible for any legal or governmental proceedings arising from the decision.

The tender covers the procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,000 low-floor, 12-metre air-conditioned electric buses. MTC had cancelled it on Tuesday, citing administrative reasons, after extending the bid-opening date multiple times.