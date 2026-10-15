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Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce

Russia's Defence Ministry said that Ukraine launched a major attack on a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow early Thursday. It said that air defences downed four Ukrainian Flamingo missiles and 69 drones attacking the refinery, but drone fragments sparked a fire at the refinery.
Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce
Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce Reuters
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KYIV: Ukraine launched a drone and missile attack on a Russian oil refinery, Moscow and Kyiv officials said Thursday.

The strikes came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a brief energy infrastructure truce spurned by Moscow was over, amid deepening tensions with Washington.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that Ukraine launched a major attack on a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow early Thursday. It said that air defences downed four Ukrainian Flamingo missiles and 69 drones attacking the refinery, but drone fragments sparked a fire at the refinery.

A senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak publicly confirmed that Ukraine had hit the Ryazan refinery during an overnight attack.

Russian oil
Ukraine
Russia
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