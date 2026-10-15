Rahul Gandhi meets Ankita Bhandari's parents protesting at India Gate, slams BJP

Bhandari, who was an employee at a resort in Uttarakhand, was murdered in September 2022.

Bhandari's parents staged a protest near India Gate, demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as the Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI probe into their daughter's murder case is complete.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and said that for four years, Bhandari's family has not received justice, but "a 'VIP' accused has certainly been rewarded with protection and a constitutional position".

Bhandari's parents have alleged BJP leader Gautam's involvement in the case. Gautam was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.