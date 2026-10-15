30 killed, over 40 injured as school roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said.

The owner of the three-storey school has been arrested, he said, adding that the roof was poorly constructed.

The owner was operating the institution as an education trust, Saeed said.

A total of 110 children were enrolled at the school and 30 students were present in classrooms on the upper floor when the roof collapsed, he said.

According to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim, 29 students, including six girls, and a lady teacher were killed in the incident.

Over 40 people, including 20 students, were also injured, he said.

An emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, Asim said, adding that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or mostly younger.

The hospital administration said bodies of 28 children and the teacher were brought to the hospital, while two bodies were shifted to Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital in the provincial capital.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir said all people trapped beneath the debris have been rescued.

He also ordered a probe into the building collapse.

Provincial Education Secretary Inayatullah Waseem directed the managing director of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to submit a report on the incident by Friday.

According to the city police chief, the building was located in narrow streets, which made rescue operations difficult.