Maldives detains 25 TN fishermen, boats, CM Vijay tells Centre; seeks action

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijay said the fishermen, hailing from Thoothukudi district, were detained by the Maldives Coast Guard in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that three mechanised boats were also seized.

"I request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Maldives through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of the fishermen and their boats," Vijay told Jaishankar.

Seeking the personal intervention of the minister, Vijay said it would provide the much needed reassurance to the affected families and the fishing community.