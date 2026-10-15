CMRL 'bribery' case: Kerala HC dismisses Vijayan, others' pleas to file appeal against FIR order

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, had claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.

The appellants had also claimed that once the High Court has ordered lodging of an FIR, the appellants cannot challenge it in the court.

They further claimed that the petition, in which the single judge passed the order, was in the form of a public interest litigation and therefore, it should have been heard by a division bench which deals with PILs.

The appeals were moved in the wake of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) Special Investigation Unit-1 registering, on Monday, two FIRs against Vijayan and his family members in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The Kerala High Court on October 9 directed the VACB to register a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the state police.

The ED had sought registration of a case based on evidence gathered during its investigation and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.