Delhi HC refuses to stop CJP's October 16 protest at Connaught Place

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma was hearing a plea by a Connaught Place vendor seeking a direction to the police to regulate the protest as per the existing law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner's senior counsel submitted that traders and vendors would be "on the streets" if they lost another weekend to closures due to protest in central Delhi during the festive season.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that steps have been taken to control the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s activities and assured that the apprehension of the petitioner would be taken care of.

The court took the assurance on record.

Even as the senior counsel for the petitioner urged the court to pass a "specific" direction restraining the CJP, the bench said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

The matter came up before the bench after it agreed to hear the petition on an urgent basis earlier in the day.

"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," the petitioner's senior counsel had said while mentioning the matter in the morning.