SIR led to Stalin’s Kolathur defeat, alleges Thirumavalavan

Referring to the election in Kolathur, he claimed that one lakh votes had been deleted from the constituency. He said he had brought the issue to the attention of then Minister PK Sekarbabu after receiving information about the deletions.

Thirumavalavan also said a woman had warned him about the possibility of Stalin losing the election.

“When I met Stalin, I alerted him about the alleged plot in Kolathur and urged him to shift to another constituency. However, he and Minister Sekarbabu rejected my suggestion. I am not making these remarks to criticise anyone,” he said.

Despite being part of the TVK-led alliance, Thirumavalavan adopted a conciliatory tone towards DMK president MK Stalin. During his speech, he referred to Stalin as 'Stalin Annan' several times.