US teen arrested in Illinois for plotting attack on Hindu place of worship

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine village was arrested on October 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to investigators, the youth had tried to open fire "potentially targeting" the place of worship in the Aurora city in Illinois, but his gun jammed, forcing him to drive back home, a move that prevented a mass murder.

The specific intended location has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Palatine Police detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)", which contained "statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent".

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out the attack on October 11.

"However, the specific intended location has not been confirmed and remains under investigation," police said on Wednesday.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it appreciated the timely action by law enforcement authorities and was in touch with members of the Indian diaspora while closely monitoring developments.