SC issues notice to EC on Rahul Gandhi's plea on SIR 'irregularities'

During the hearing, some lawyers referred to the Congress leader's march to the apex court over the alleged irregularities in SIR.

"Nobody can browbeat judiciary. We are not sitting in ivory towers," the bench observed.

Referring to the unconditional apology tendered by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in a contempt matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that tendering unconditional apology does not mean that actions cannot be defended and said it is a part of procedure.

The bench told Mehta that it is not taking cognisance of media reports that authorities tendered unconditional apologies before the court.

The contempt case pertained to alleged violation of the apex court's direction to ensure no “complete prohibition” on Metro and train services in Delhi in the wake of the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, others on various pleas related to the Election Commission filed by leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi.