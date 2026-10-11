DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 11, 2026?

1) PM Modi on Sunday pledged continued support from the Centre to Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pledged continued support from the Centre to Tamil Nadu, saying the Union government was ready to work with the State to accelerate its development, as he inaugurated and launched projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore spanning metro rail, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and scientific research.

2) PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across Tamil Nadu.

3) CM Vijay urges PM Modi to approve Hosur-Bommasandra metro, reconsider Coimbatore, Madurai projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure early approval for Phase-3 of the Chennai Metro Rail, extending connectivity to areas like Airport-Kilambakkam and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.

4) TN govt announces WhatsApp number for onion sale complaints

The Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department has announced a WhatsApp number, 96005 61969, for consumers to register complaints and seek clarification on onion sales at fair price shops operated by the department.