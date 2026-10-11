DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 11, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 11, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) PM Modi on Sunday pledged continued support from the Centre to Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pledged continued support from the Centre to Tamil Nadu, saying the Union government was ready to work with the State to accelerate its development, as he inaugurated and launched projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore spanning metro rail, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and scientific research.
2) PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across Tamil Nadu.
3) CM Vijay urges PM Modi to approve Hosur-Bommasandra metro, reconsider Coimbatore, Madurai projects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure early approval for Phase-3 of the Chennai Metro Rail, extending connectivity to areas like Airport-Kilambakkam and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.
4) TN govt announces WhatsApp number for onion sale complaints
The Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department has announced a WhatsApp number, 96005 61969, for consumers to register complaints and seek clarification on onion sales at fair price shops operated by the department.
5) TN government plans Children’s Day cake distribution for school students
C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has proposed a new initiative for this year’s Children’s Day celebrations, planning to distribute 61.84 lakh packaged cake slices to school students across the State on November 14.
6) CJP stir: SC directs no illegal detention, restoration of internet and metro services
The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained, as it issued a notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings for alleged violation of the court's direction to ensure that there is no "complete prohibition" on metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.
7) Saffron-clad groups roam Delhi streets, assault protesters; Hindu Raksha Dal chief claims responsibility
Sporting saffron scarves, raising religious slogans and openly boasting of their willingness to use violence, groups of men moved around central Delhi during Saturday's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, threatening and assaulting demonstrators despite prohibitory orders being in force.
8) Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate on International Day of the Girl
Newly appointed India women's cricket captain Smriti Mandhana has been named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India, with the organisation seeking to leverage her influence to promote equal opportunities, health and well-being for adolescent girls.
9) Delhi sees GI cancer patients as young as 15; experts flag pollution link
Rising air pollution, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone, has prompted calls for India-specific research into its potential contribution to cancer risk, particularly gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, experts have said.
10) Flash flood sweeps away houses, bridges in Nepal months after deadly disaster
A debris-laden flash flood in a river has swept away more than 35 houses and bridges in Nepal’s Gorkha district on Sunday, authorities said, urging people living along the stream to move to higher ground.
11) World leaders, governments condemn attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12
Leaders and senior officials from across the world have condemned the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured more than 300.
12) 139 migrants, including children, die after boat capsizes off Djibouti
At least 139 people, including children, have died after a boat carrying 305 migrants capsized off the coast of Djibouti in east Africa, the International Organisation for Migration said Sunday.