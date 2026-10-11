Centre ready to extend all support to Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at IIT Madras campus here, Modi described the occasion as a historic day for Tamil Nadu and said the projects would strengthen industry and commerce, improve connectivity and generate employment. “The Centre’s assistance to Tamil Nadu will continue. We are ready to work together with you. Viksit Tamil Nadu will lead to Viksit Bharat,” he said, underlining the importance of Centre-State cooperation in advancing the country’s development.

Recalling his 25 years in public office as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi said his experience as Gujarat Chief Minister had helped him understand the aspirations of States. He recalled working with former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin, and said he would follow the same spirit of cooperation with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Emphasising urban mobility as a key component of development, Modi said expanding road networks alone was insufficient and that efficient public transport was essential to easing the daily commute of ordinary citizens, students and senior citizens.