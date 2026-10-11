Flash flood sweeps away houses, bridges in Nepal's Gorkha

The flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away houses in Salleri, Paiyuka and the riverbed at Jagat, as well as a suspension bridge connecting the ward, Ram Kumar Gurung, ward chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Gorkha’s chief district officer, said preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siuribas. No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

The cause of the sudden surge remained unclear. Residents suspect that the Syar stream, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki between Lokpa and Chumling in Chumnubri-6, may have been blocked, triggering the flood.

The flash flood in the river swept away more than 35 houses in several locations in northern Gorkha, officials said.

Chumnubri Rural Municipality Deputy Chair Laxmi Gurung said the flood that hit the Budhi Gandaki this morning is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood in Rasuwa, Online Khabar news portal reported.