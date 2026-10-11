Ensure early approval for Metro Rail Phase-3, TN CM Vijay urges PM Modi

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Modi after the prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, Vijay also sought the inclusion and early clearance of the Koyambedu to Pattabiram stretch under the approximately 65-km Phase-3 network to ensure comprehensive coverage across the Chennai metropolitan area.

Noting that Corridor 4 of Phase-2 covering 14.64 km between Poonamallee bypass and Vadapalani had been opened while another 104 km was under construction, the chief minister pressed for early sanction for an interstate metro link connecting Hosur in Tamil Nadu to Bommasandra in Karnataka for the benefit of both states.

He also appealed to the prime minister to reconsider metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai cities, keeping in mind the future growth of western and southern Tamil Nadu.

Thanking the prime minister for announcing two high-speed rail corridors between Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the Union Budget 2026, Vijay requested the Centre to sanction high-speed rail corridors connecting Chennai to Kanyakumari and Chennai to Coimbatore to spur economic and tourism development.