Saffron-clad groups roam Delhi streets, assault protesters; Hindu Raksha Dal chief claims responsibility

While four men claiming to be members of the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal have been arrested for allegedly assaulting students and manhandling women on DDU Marg, videos from the day showed larger groups moving around protest areas in full view of police personnel, openly expressing support for police and administration and threatening those demonstrating against the Election Commission (EC).

The men could be heard claiming they had come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not care if police picked them up. They alleged that "anti-national and anti-Modi" slogans were being raised at the protests, while some described the demonstrators as anti-national elements who deserved to be thrashed.

Groups of men in saffron scarves were also seen raising slogans of "Delhi Police tum lath bajao, hum tumhare saath hain (Delhi Police, you wield the baton, we are with you)". The groups moved around apparently unhindered despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) being in force.

The presence of these groups contrasted with the large-scale police action against protesters, thousands of whom were detained across the capital during demonstrations demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the EC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In one widely circulated video, two men could be seen assaulting a male protester and physically manhandling a woman, pushing her to the ground and pulling at her clothes.

The two men also appear in several older videos alongside Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary, a history-sheeter based in Ghaziabad.