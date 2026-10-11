PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

The initiatives included those in the road and rail transport and petroleum sectors.

The PM, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the developments projects at an event held at the IIT Madras.

The projects include those in National Highways worth around Rs 3,700 crore, initiatives in the Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port and V O Chidambaranar Port and Amrit railway stations. He also dedicated to the nation, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras.