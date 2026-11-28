DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (November 28, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Karthigai Deepam lit on Tiruparankundram hill’s Deepathoon under Supreme Court-appointed receivers’ supervision
The Karthigai Deepam was lit on the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill at 5 pm on Saturday (November 28) under the direct supervision of retired Madras High Court judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed as receivers of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
2. DMK announces support to Delimitation Bills, slams Cong's 'U-turn
Accusing the Congress of shifting its stand on delimitation from ‘fair delimitation’ to ‘no delimitation’ for political convenience, the DMK on Saturday (November 28) decided to support the BJP-led NDA government's delimitation Bill, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, claiming that its three-year campaign had secured key safeguards for Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.
3. INDIA bloc decides to oppose delimitation bill, says it is against SCs/STs, will end democracy
INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of SCs/STs and termed the move a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and end democracy in the country.
4. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko accuses BJP-led Centre of encouraging Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam project
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government was encouraging Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project and said no state had the legal right to obstruct the flow of water to downstream states.
5. Tiruparankundram row: Cockroach Janata Party leader accuses BJP of trying to communalise TN
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Saturday (November 28) accused the BJP of attempting to communalise Tamil Nadu, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X amid the ongoing Tiruparankundram Deepam controversy.
6. Left parties seek Constitution Bench hearing on Tiruparankundram Deepam case
Leaders of the Left parties and the VCK on Saturday criticised the Supreme Court verdict on the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, warning that it could undermine communal harmony in Tamil Nadu and create law and order problems. They urged the State government to take steps to challenge the verdict and protect religious harmony and people's unity.
7. BRS to support Delimitation bill, proposed 50 pc increase in seats addresses our key concern: KTR
The BRS on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's Delimitation bill and the implementation of women's reservation.
8. School explosion in eastern Afghanistan leaves 7 dead, 97 wounded
An explosion at a school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar Saturday killed seven people and wounded more than 90, the province's culture and information director said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.
9. Sri Lanka appoints parliamentary panel to study 1983 anti-Tamil riots
Sri Lanka has appointed a parliamentary panel to study the 1983 anti-Tamil riots and their impact, Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna said on Saturday.
10. Bisleri seeks FSSAI review over West Bengal coliform finding, cites clean reports from two labs
Packaged drinking water maker Bisleri on Saturday said independent tests by two accredited laboratories found its West Bengal water sample compliant with quality standards and urged food regulator FSSAI to examine the reasons for differences in lab findings.
11. Both seats belong to Congress: Imran Masood on SP naming candidates for Saharanpur
Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said the two assembly seats in Saharanpur district on which the Samajwadi Party has announced its candidates "belong to the Congress", and urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to show a big heart and give space.
12. Man United trigger one-year extension to Bruno Fernandes'' contract
Manchester United has triggered an option to extend midfielder Bruno Fernandes' contract by 12 months, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.