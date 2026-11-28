1. Karthigai Deepam lit on Tiruparankundram hill’s Deepathoon under Supreme Court-appointed receivers’ supervision

The Karthigai Deepam was lit on the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill at 5 pm on Saturday (November 28) under the direct supervision of retired Madras High Court judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed as receivers of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

2. DMK announces support to Delimitation Bills, slams Cong's 'U-turn

Accusing the Congress of shifting its stand on delimitation from ‘fair delimitation’ to ‘no delimitation’ for political convenience, the DMK on Saturday (November 28) decided to support the BJP-led NDA government's delimitation Bill, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, claiming that its three-year campaign had secured key safeguards for Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

3. INDIA bloc decides to oppose delimitation bill, says it is against SCs/STs, will end democracy

INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of SCs/STs and termed the move a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and end democracy in the country.

4. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko accuses BJP-led Centre of encouraging Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam project

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government was encouraging Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project and said no state had the legal right to obstruct the flow of water to downstream states.

5. Tiruparankundram row: Cockroach Janata Party leader accuses BJP of trying to communalise TN

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Saturday (November 28) accused the BJP of attempting to communalise Tamil Nadu, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X amid the ongoing Tiruparankundram Deepam controversy.

6. Left parties seek Constitution Bench hearing on Tiruparankundram Deepam case

Leaders of the Left parties and the VCK on Saturday criticised the Supreme Court verdict on the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, warning that it could undermine communal harmony in Tamil Nadu and create law and order problems. They urged the State government to take steps to challenge the verdict and protect religious harmony and people's unity.