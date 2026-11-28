CHENNAI: Leaders of the Left parties and the VCK on Saturday criticised the Supreme Court verdict on the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, warning that it could undermine communal harmony in Tamil Nadu and create law and order problems. They urged the State government to take steps to challenge the verdict and protect religious harmony and people's unity.
Addressing a rally organised by the Left parties under the slogan 'Protect religious harmony and people's unity', CPM State secretary P Shanmugam urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Chief Justice of India and seek the transfer of the case to a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. Alleging bias on the part of the judges who had dealt with the matter, he said a fresh hearing before the same judges would not be conducive to communal harmony in the State.
He said the latest verdict had opened the possibility of a major law and order problem by allowing anyone, in any number, to light the lamp at any spot around the hill within 50 metres of the pillar near the dargah.
The earlier order had permitted only a limited number of persons, identified by the temple executive officer, district administration and trustees, to climb the hill and light the lamp, he said. However, the latest verdict could be exploited by the RSS and Hindu Munnani to mobilise thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu in the name of Murugan devotees and take them up the hill.
"Imagine what would happen if all of them climb the hill. Even a child in Tamil Nadu knows that their objective is not merely to light the lamp," he said, alleging that the mobilisation was aimed at creating communal tension.
CPI State secretary M Veerapandian also criticised the verdict, saying it was unacceptable, and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to speak out in defence of Tamil Nadu's rights.
He said the CPI respected the judiciary and did not intend to undermine an institution that remained the last hope for people under the Constitution. However, he questioned whether a verdict could be delivered in a manner that appeared to favour a particular religion.
Rejecting allegations that the TVK government had failed to present its case effectively before the court, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the government had taken appropriate steps and its lawyers had argued the case properly.
He alleged that the judges had virtually acted as lawyers for the Sangh Parivar and delivered an arbitrary judgment, turning the issue into an ego battle and seeking to intimidate the State government.
Questioning the direction to light the lamp on the disputed pillar, he said the court should first have determined whether it was a survey stone or a pillar traditionally used for lighting the Deepam. He also pointed out that the customary practice was to light the lamp on Karthigai Deepam day, which had already passed.