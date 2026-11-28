Addressing a rally organised by the Left parties under the slogan 'Protect religious harmony and people's unity', CPM State secretary P Shanmugam urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Chief Justice of India and seek the transfer of the case to a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. Alleging bias on the part of the judges who had dealt with the matter, he said a fresh hearing before the same judges would not be conducive to communal harmony in the State.

He said the latest verdict had opened the possibility of a major law and order problem by allowing anyone, in any number, to light the lamp at any spot around the hill within 50 metres of the pillar near the dargah.

The earlier order had permitted only a limited number of persons, identified by the temple executive officer, district administration and trustees, to climb the hill and light the lamp, he said. However, the latest verdict could be exploited by the RSS and Hindu Munnani to mobilise thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu in the name of Murugan devotees and take them up the hill.