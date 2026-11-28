CHENNAI: Accusing the Congress of shifting its stand on delimitation from ‘fair delimitation’ to ‘no delimitation’ for political convenience, the DMK on Saturday (November 28) decided to support the BJP-led NDA government's delimitation Bill, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, claiming that its three-year campaign had secured key safeguards for Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.
At a meeting of the party's MPs chaired by DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party resolved to support the proposed legislation, asserting that it had consistently demanded a fair delimitation exercise while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances.
Warning that the 25-year freeze on delimitation, introduced through the 84th Constitutional Amendment in 2002, was nearing its end, the DMK said a fresh exercise based on the 2011 Census could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.
Addressing the MPs, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term perspective and that two key demands raised by it had been incorporated into the latest draft of the Bill. He described this as a victory for the DMK's three-year-long struggle.
Had the party not taken a positive stand on the Bill now, delimitation could have been carried out based on the latest Census instead of the 1971 Census, posing a serious threat to Tamil Nadu's interests, he said.
"The party has secured key safeguards for Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation in the proposed delimitation exercise through its sustained campaign over the past three years," Stalin said.
He said the DMK was among the first parties in the country to warn that population-based delimitation could reduce the relative representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern States. The party had organised a national-level meeting of political leaders to create awareness about the issue, he added.
Recalling that the DMK had opposed a Bill introduced in Parliament in April without adequate consultation or sufficient time for scrutiny, Stalin said the party subsequently proposed a practical solution through a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024.
The latest proposal addressed the two major concerns raised by the party and would ensure an increase in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats without reducing its percentage share of representation, he said.
Stalin said the party had worked to safeguard the State's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years and urged its MPs to firmly articulate the DMK's position during the forthcoming Parliament session.
The resolution also accused the Congress of spreading false propaganda that the DMK had adopted contradictory positions on delimitation. It asked the Congress to stop lecturing the DMK on principles and refrain from supporting moves that could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.