At a meeting of the party's MPs chaired by DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party resolved to support the proposed legislation, asserting that it had consistently demanded a fair delimitation exercise while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances.

Warning that the 25-year freeze on delimitation, introduced through the 84th Constitutional Amendment in 2002, was nearing its end, the DMK said a fresh exercise based on the 2011 Census could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

Addressing the MPs, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term perspective and that two key demands raised by it had been incorporated into the latest draft of the Bill. He described this as a victory for the DMK's three-year-long struggle.