HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's Delimitation bill and the implementation of women's reservation.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) said the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats in the Delimitation bill, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses his party's key concern that existing 24 per cent share of southern states be protected, while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.
"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," he said in a statement.
BRS has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.
He said the party's stand on delimitation has always been clear that there should not be any reduction in south India's parliamentary representation and that no injustice to Telangana would be tolerated.
BRS, founded by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. has consistently demanded that the south's existing 24 per cent share be protected.
"The proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this key concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26," Rama Rao said.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.
The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.