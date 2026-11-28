BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) said the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats in the Delimitation bill, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses his party's key concern that existing 24 per cent share of southern states be protected, while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.

"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," he said in a statement.

BRS has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.