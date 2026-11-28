The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because United has not publicly announced the extension.

Fernandes' deal was due to expire at the end of the season and the Portugal international said this week that talks were on hold. But United has ensured it is not in danger of losing its captain as a free agent next summer by triggering the option.

The person said the option protected United from interested clubs being able to approach Fernandes in the new year and that negotiations would begin again in the future.

Fernandes signed a three-year deal in 2024, which included the option of a further 12 months.

Fernandes, meanwhile, raised doubts about his availability to play against Brentford after missing training Friday.

United coach Mauricio Pochettino said the midfielder, who scored twice in a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, was absent from training because of illness.

“He's affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem, and, today, he cannot be part of the training session,” Pochettino said. "We are going to see during the day and tomorrow, how he wakes up, and we'll see. We're not going to take any risks, because you know when this type of situation happens, you don't feel (you can).

“We are going to pay attention but, still, we decide nothing.”

Pochettino takes charge of his first home game as United coach on Saturday with his team second from last in the Premier League.