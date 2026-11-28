The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

The objective of the present Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and the Union territories, through a delimitation exercise, the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons says.

It says the exercise shall provide for an increase of 50 per cent, in the number of seats in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union territories, over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation.

On April 17, the earlier constitutional amendment Bill fell 54 votes short of the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. The government did not proceed with the accompanying bills.

The opposition has undergone a churn since then.

Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs broke away in June and announced their merger with the NDA-supporting Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Disqualification proceedings against them are pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight MPs and opposed the April Bill, said on Friday that it would back the fresh proposal if it provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase.