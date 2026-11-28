Asserting that the Congress' position is "very clear", Masood said his party wants to fight the assembly elections with the SP and wants Yadav to become the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"But our only demand is that we too should be given space," Masood told PTI Videos here.

"Both those seats belong to the Congress. The Congress won them in 2017. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party won them because I had joined the Samajwadi Party. If you look at the electoral equations in those constituencies, whenever the Samajwadi Party contested without me, the party had no presence there," Masood said when asked about the SP naming candidates for the two Saharanpur seats.

If the Congress leaves seats in which it has a strong base, then what will be left with it, he argued.

On the SP offering the Congress 26 seats, Masood said underestimating the Congress in this manner is not a good thing.

The Congress cannot contest polls by surrendering itself, he said.

He further said Yadav is a very senior leader who wants to become the chief minister and he must show a big heart by giving the Congress some room.

On the status of the Congress-SP alliance, Masood said, "Our position is very clear. We want the elections to be fought together, and we want Akhilesh Yadav to become the UP CM. But our only demand is that we too should be given space."

Responding to SP leader Azam Khan's remarks on the Congress' demands for seats, he said, "We are not beggars asking you for something. We have nothing to ask from you. That is all I will say on this."

On the number of seats the Congress wants to contest, Masood said the party contested 107 seats in 2017 and the situation now is much better for it.

Asked about the Aazad Samaj Party-AIMIM alliance for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Masood said everyone is free to do what they want and it makes no difference.

"The contest is a straight fight between two ideologies. One ideology is led by (PM Narendra) Modi ji, while the other is led by Rahul (Gandhi) ji," he stressed.

Tensions are simmering between the Congress and the SP over seat-sharing negotiations and at the centre of the strain is Masood and his claim to two seats that fall within his parliamentary constituency of Saharanpur -- Saharanpur and Behat.

There are five assembly segments in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency -- Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan (SC).

Saharanpur district has seven assembly seats overall, but Nakur and Gangoh fall under other parliamentary constituencies.

The SP's announcement of five candidates for the assembly polls amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress has exposed alliance constraints.