Hereditary priests of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple performed the ritual in the presence of around 100 devotees and officials.

After the lamp was lit, the court-appointed receivers, the two retired Madras High Court judges, said they were happy that the Supreme Court's directive had been implemented.

"We feel great. We have complied with the Supreme Court order," they told reporters.

The judges said they had not encountered any disturbance from Muslim devotees during the proceedings. Justice Vaidyanathan said the issue had been politicised by forces from outside.

"Hindus and Muslims are living in harmony in Tamil Nadu," Justice Parthiban said.

The receivers said they had, for now, complied with the Supreme Court's direction and would submit a report on the developments to the court. They added that issues concerning the temple administration would be taken up later.

The developments follow the Supreme Court's November 27 order issuing contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu government for failing to comply with its earlier directive to light the lamp on the stone pillar on November 24, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, as a one-time measure.