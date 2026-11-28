Around 3,000 Tamils were killed between July 23 and July 30, 1983, in riots, also known as the ‘Black July’ riots, across the country after the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) killed 13 soldiers in the north.

The 11-member Parliamentary Select Committee chaired by women’s affairs minister Savithri Paulraj would examine the impact of the riots and recommend reparations, Wickremaratna informed Parliament.

The committee also includes two opposition members from the Tamil community.

The panel is also expected to submit proposals and recommendations to Parliament on measures to promote national reconciliation and provide relief to those affected by the riots, Ada Derana reported.