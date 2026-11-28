Urging people in Tamil Nadu to reject and protest against what he termed the BJP's divisive politics, Das said the Centre should focus on addressing youth unemployment and other issues affecting people's lives instead of attempting to communalise society.

"Let Tamil Nadu not be dictated by what two Gujaratis or Delhi want," he said.

The controversy centres on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Dargah.

The Supreme Court had, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the lamp at the disputed spot as a one-time measure on November 24, coinciding with Karthigai Deepam. However, the lamp was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple instead.

On Friday, the Supreme Court took exception to the non-implementation of its earlier order, suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed two retired High Court judges as receivers.

It also directed that the lamp be lit at the Tiruparankundram hill on Saturday (November 28), and ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain security on the hill.

(With inputs from Online Desk)