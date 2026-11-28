CHENNAI: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Saturday (November 28) accused the BJP of attempting to communalise Tamil Nadu, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X amid the ongoing Tiruparankundram Deepam controversy.
Reacting to Modi's post, in which he said "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara", Das said he had grown up with Tamil people and understood that communal harmony, brotherhood and co-existence were fundamental values of Tamil society.
"It saddens and angers me to see the manner in which the Prime Minister's party is desperately attempting to communalise the state along Hindu-Muslim lines. The manner in which the Supreme Court went 10 steps forward to order what it did does not augur well for our country. A quiet, happy state is being put on fire, quite literally," he said.
Urging people in Tamil Nadu to reject and protest against what he termed the BJP's divisive politics, Das said the Centre should focus on addressing youth unemployment and other issues affecting people's lives instead of attempting to communalise society.
"Let Tamil Nadu not be dictated by what two Gujaratis or Delhi want," he said.
The controversy centres on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Dargah.
The Supreme Court had, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the lamp at the disputed spot as a one-time measure on November 24, coinciding with Karthigai Deepam. However, the lamp was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple instead.
On Friday, the Supreme Court took exception to the non-implementation of its earlier order, suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed two retired High Court judges as receivers.
It also directed that the lamp be lit at the Tiruparankundram hill on Saturday (November 28), and ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain security on the hill.
(With inputs from Online Desk)