Bisleri International Pvt Ltd's statement follows the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s latest order sanctioning prosecution against the company after a regulatory sample collected from West Bengal failed in lab testing.

Sources on Friday said a sample collected from its manufacturing facility at Telipara in Jalpaiguri district was found to contain coliform bacteria.

Both the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, following which the regulator prohibited the sale of the specific batch (PB201) on August 12, 2026, they said.

Responding to the FSSAI’s latest order, Bisleri on Saturday said in a statement that it had already recalled the said batch of its packaged drinking water at the direction of FSSAI, which was prohibited on 12 August 2026.