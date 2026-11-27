1. Kallakurichi police arrest TVK MLA Arul Vignesh in harassment case

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kallakurichi, C Arul Vignesh (36), has been arrested from his residence following a complaint alleging that he sexually harassed a woman IAS officer by sending her obscene messages, said a Thanthi TV report.

2. Tiruparankundram Deepam row: SC orders lamp lighting at Deepathoon on Saturday, suspends temple trust board

Observing that the executive authorities in Tamil Nadu acted on the diktat of their political bosses, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP, Madurai collector and others over the violation of its November 20 Karthigai Deepam order.

3. Tamil Nadu introduces new rules for TASMAC bars: Licences through tenders; drinking age set at 21

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced new rules for operating bars attached to TASMAC liquor shops, including allotting licences to private parties through tenders and prohibiting people below the age of 21 from consuming alcohol at the bars.

4. MK Stalin rules out compromise on delimitation, reiterates DMK's demands

Accepting the demand raised by its former ally, the CPM, for clarity on the delimitation issue, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests and maintained its firm opposition to any reduction in the State's share of representation in the Lok Sabha.

5. Madras HC permits bypolls in Perundurai, Ambasamudram, puts three other seats on hold

The Madras High Court has permitted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct bye-elections in the Perundurai and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies, while directing it to await appropriate orders in pending election petitions before proceeding with bye-elections in Tiruchirappalli (East), Viralimalai and Karur.