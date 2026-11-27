DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (November 27, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Kallakurichi police arrest TVK MLA Arul Vignesh in harassment case
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kallakurichi, C Arul Vignesh (36), has been arrested from his residence following a complaint alleging that he sexually harassed a woman IAS officer by sending her obscene messages, said a Thanthi TV report.
2. Tiruparankundram Deepam row: SC orders lamp lighting at Deepathoon on Saturday, suspends temple trust board
Observing that the executive authorities in Tamil Nadu acted on the diktat of their political bosses, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP, Madurai collector and others over the violation of its November 20 Karthigai Deepam order.
3. Tamil Nadu introduces new rules for TASMAC bars: Licences through tenders; drinking age set at 21
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced new rules for operating bars attached to TASMAC liquor shops, including allotting licences to private parties through tenders and prohibiting people below the age of 21 from consuming alcohol at the bars.
4. MK Stalin rules out compromise on delimitation, reiterates DMK's demands
Accepting the demand raised by its former ally, the CPM, for clarity on the delimitation issue, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests and maintained its firm opposition to any reduction in the State's share of representation in the Lok Sabha.
5. Madras HC permits bypolls in Perundurai, Ambasamudram, puts three other seats on hold
The Madras High Court has permitted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct bye-elections in the Perundurai and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies, while directing it to await appropriate orders in pending election petitions before proceeding with bye-elections in Tiruchirappalli (East), Viralimalai and Karur.
6. Sulur child rape-murder: Two found guilty, quantum of punishment on Dec 4
A Special Court for Pocso cases in Coimbatore on Friday declared K Karthi and his accomplice R Mohan guilty of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur.
7. Chennai gold price jumps Rs 1360 per sovereign in evening trade on November 27, 2026
Chennai gold price increased Rs 1,840 per sovereign in a day on November 27, 2026.
8. Justice G Arul Murugan recuses from hearing CBI probe plea over alleged bribes from private schools
Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged collection of Rs. 100 crore in bribes from private educational institutions during the previous regime.
9. Ex-CJI Gavai voices dissent, writes to Prez on low representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities in higher judiciary
Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on low OBC, SC, ST and minority representation in the higher judiciary, saying that recent judicial recommendations show "complete disregard" for merit and inclusiveness.
10. Death toll due to building collapse in Pak’s Karachi rises to 7
At least three people have been killed while 13 others were injured after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to a local media report on Thursday.
11. Rohit Sharma takes over as Mumbai Indians captain after 3 years
Veteran batter Rohit Sharma was on Friday reinstated as Mumbai Indians' captain after a three-year hiatus ahead of 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League.