The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan while partially allowing a writ petition filed by Tirunelveli-based K Venkatachalapathy.

In its order, the Bench permitted the ECI to proceed with bye-elections in Perundurai and Ambasamudram. However, it directed the commission to await appropriate orders in the pending election petitions before conducting bye-elections in Tiruchirappalli (East), Viralimalai and Karur.

The petitioner had sought to restrain the ECI from notifying and conducting bye-elections in five constituencies, arguing that holding the polls before the disposal of pending election petitions would render the proceedings infructuous and defeat the statutory rights of the petitioners under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.