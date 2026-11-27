COIMBATORE: A Special Court for Pocso cases in Coimbatore on Friday declared K Karthi and his accomplice R Mohan guilty of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur.
The court however reserved its order on the quantum of punishment for December 4. Judge Hariharan pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom amid tight police security.
The girl went missing on May 21 while playing near her house at Pallapalayam. Her body was recovered the next day from a coconut grove near Kannampalayam lake. A post-mortem examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
The Coimbatore rural police arrested Karthi, a construction worker, and his friend Mohan in connection with the crime. The investigation revealed that Karthi had lured the girl with the promise of buying her chocolates and taken her on a two-wheeler before sexually assaulting and murdering her.
The police subsequently filed an 819-page chargesheet before the court. After hearing the arguments, the court found both accused guilty and posted the case to December 4 to pronounce the sentence.