KARACHI: At least three people have been killed while 13 others were injured after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to a local media report on Thursday.
Around 30 labourers were reportedly inside the building, near Baloch Colony in Karachi’s Administrative Society, when it collapsed on Wednesday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The building had been approved for a basement, ground floor and one additional storey, but six floors had allegedly been constructed, the report said.
Police detained five people, including the contractor, while the Sindh Building Control Authority suspended six officials. The authorities also sealed 12 other under-construction buildings in the area.
Rescue 1122 teams are carrying out the rescue operation to search for people trapped beneath the rubble from two sides of the collapsed building.
The building stood on a 600-square-yard plot and had been approved in March for a basement, ground floor and one additional storey. However, six extra floors were allegedly added, turning it into a residential complex comprising more than 20 flats, the Express Tribune reported.
The construction of a seventh floor was reportedly under way for a penthouse when it collapsed.
Around 30 labourers were reportedly inside the building at the time of the collapse. Rescue teams pulled 13 injured workers from the rubble and recovered three bodies.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday ordered the removal of senior officials, including Waseem Shamshad, who served as both Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general and local government secretary, and the suspension of 16 SBCA officers, the report said. PTI GSP GSP