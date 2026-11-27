In a statement, Stalin reiterated the DMK's two key demands on the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that Tamil Nadu's existing share of 7.18% of the Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced under any circumstances.

Stalin said the DMK was the first political party in the country to raise its voice against the potential consequences of delimitation. Chennai was also the first venue where political leaders from across the country came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise, he said.

Referring to the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions passed at the Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation, Stalin said the DMK had put forward two clear demands.