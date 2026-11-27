CHENNAI: Accepting the demand raised by its former ally, the CPM, for clarity on the delimitation issue, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests and maintained its firm opposition to any reduction in the State's share of representation in the Lok Sabha.
In a statement, Stalin reiterated the DMK's two key demands on the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that Tamil Nadu's existing share of 7.18% of the Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced under any circumstances.
Stalin said the DMK was the first political party in the country to raise its voice against the potential consequences of delimitation. Chennai was also the first venue where political leaders from across the country came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise, he said.
Referring to the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions passed at the Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation, Stalin said the DMK had put forward two clear demands.
First, any increase in the total number of Lok Sabha constituencies should not result in a reduction in Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of parliamentary representation.
Second, the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, should continue unchanged for another 25 years.
Stalin asserted that the DMK's position on the issue remained unchanged and ruled out any compromise on the two demands.
Without naming anyone, he also criticised those who, he alleged, had abandoned their principles for positions of power.
"The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests. Nor will it depart from its principles," he said.