The top court suspended the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and ordered lighting of lamp at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon on Saturday using the flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

Asking the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to appear personally, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed him to file an affidavit detailing emails, calls exchanged and messages exchanged between officials.

"The wilful non-compliance of orders of the Court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand," the bench said.

The top court also handed over the security of Tamil Nadu's Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to CRPF, citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders.

The apex court said it cannot sit in a silo if its order is not complied with and added that its order is not an invitation to negotiate as it binds the State, its officers and every religious institution.

It said any attempt to pollute stream of justice by any person, howsoever high he may be, will not be tolerated.