What are the rules for setting up TASMAC bars?

The bars must be located near the respective TASMAC liquor shops and, subject to certain conditions, within 100 metres of the shops. They must have a minimum area of 20 square metres (215 square feet) and provide drinking water and hand-washing facilities.

The order also stipulates that bars must be located at least 50 metres away from places of worship and educational institutions in corporation and municipal areas. In other areas, the minimum distance must be 100 metres. A district-level survey must be conducted to verify the proposed location, and approval can be granted only after ensuring compliance with the rules.