CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has introduced new rules for operating bars attached to TASMAC liquor shops, including allotting licences to private parties through tenders and prohibiting people below the age of 21 from consuming alcohol at the bars.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, private individuals or companies offering the highest bid in the tender process will be selected and granted authorisation to operate the bars.
The bars must be located near the respective TASMAC liquor shops and, subject to certain conditions, within 100 metres of the shops. They must have a minimum area of 20 square metres (215 square feet) and provide drinking water and hand-washing facilities.
The order also stipulates that bars must be located at least 50 metres away from places of worship and educational institutions in corporation and municipal areas. In other areas, the minimum distance must be 100 metres. A district-level survey must be conducted to verify the proposed location, and approval can be granted only after ensuring compliance with the rules.
Bars will be permitted to operate only between 12 noon and 10 pm and must remain closed on days when the government announces a ban on alcohol sales.