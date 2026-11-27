CHENNAI: Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged collection of Rs. 100 crore in bribes from private educational institutions during the previous regime.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Justice G Arul Murugan recused himself from hearing the case. The Chief Justice directed the Registry to list the case before another Division Bench.
DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was arrested in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools of over Rs. 100 crore on October 26, has approached the Madras High Court seeking bail.
Meanwhile, advocate K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged collection of bribes from private educational institutions for granting recognition and other permissions during the previous regime.
In his petition, he referred to statements made by current Finance Minister N Marie Wilson during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly proceedings on August 24, 2026.
According to newspaper reports published the next day, Wilson expressed her willingness to testify as a witness and referred to T Nagar as the locality where the money was allegedly collected, including amounts from minority educational institutions.
Venkatachalapathy stated that the alleged payment mentioned by Wilson should also be examined under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, including whether the payment was voluntary or compelled and whether the statutory requirements for the exception under Section 8 had been complied with.
He further stated that he had submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 27, seeking an investigation into Wilson’s statements, the alleged payment of illegal gratification and the role of those who demanded and received the money.
Following a police notice dated October 21, the petitioner submitted a detailed reply statement before the Central Crime Branch on November 11, seeking the examination of Wilson, Anbil Mahesh, the concerned school managements and government officials, besides the preservation of relevant financial, documentary and electronic evidence.
He has sought the transfer of the investigation from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, to the CBI for a fair, impartial and comprehensive probe into the alleged corruption and the roles of Wilson, former and present Ministers, political functionaries, departmental officials, intermediaries and school managements, besides appropriate criminal action against those whose involvement is established by evidence.