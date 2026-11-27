When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Justice G Arul Murugan recused himself from hearing the case. The Chief Justice directed the Registry to list the case before another Division Bench.

DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was arrested in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools of over Rs. 100 crore on October 26, has approached the Madras High Court seeking bail.

Meanwhile, advocate K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged collection of bribes from private educational institutions for granting recognition and other permissions during the previous regime.