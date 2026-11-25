DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 25, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Harassment case: TN govt forms ICC to probe complaint against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh
The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), headed by Additional Chief Secretary Kakarla Usha, to inquire into a senior woman IAS officer's complaint alleging that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent her objectionable messages on her mobile phone. The government order was issued on Tuesday (November 24), following a direction from the Madras High Court.
2. Tiruparankundram: TN govt apologises to SC for non-lighting of lamp at Deepathoon, blames temple trust
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon (pillar) on the Thirupparankundram hill and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it, as contempt proceedings were sought against the State.
3. Deepam row: SC says fresh applications, contempt pleas will be heard in day or two
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear in a day or two applications seeking directions for lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.
4. Police inspector serves summons on TVK MLA Arul Vignesh at Kallakurichi residence
Police Inspector Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday served a summons in person on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh at his residence in Kallakurichi.
5. Deepathoon row: Advocates stage protest outside Madras HC Madurai Bench against TN govt
A section of advocates on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, condemning the Tamil Nadu government and police for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' atop Thirupparankundram hill despite a Supreme Court order permitting one-time lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.
6. Cabinet approves development of 2nd container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu under a public-private partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore.
7. CM Vijay leads mega investment push: MoUs worth Rs 58,000 cr signed in TN conclave
The Tamil Nadu government signed 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving proposed investments of Rs 58,214 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 65,786, at the second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave presided over by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (November 25) near Kovalam, Chengalpattu district.
8. Lakshmi Venu files suit for partition of Venu Srinivasan family assets
Lakshmi Venu has filed a suit before the Madras High Court seeking partitionof the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family and the allotment of her rightful share in them.
9. Akhilesh Yadav invites Congress to propose seats beyond 26 priority list, pitches nominees as 'PDA candidates'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Congress to identify more potential seats beyond the 26 on the priority list its team shared, as the two parties work on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He also urged that the talks be framed around the INDIA alliance rather than as SP or Congress candidates.
10. Two Indians injured in Riyadh attack; New Delhi condemns strike
11. Khawaja renews criticism of Australian bowlers over 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has renewed his criticism of the country's bowling group over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying a statement issued by the bowlers three years after the Cape Town incident created a divide within the team and prevented collective accountability.