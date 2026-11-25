1. Harassment case: TN govt forms ICC to probe complaint against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), headed by Additional Chief Secretary Kakarla Usha, to inquire into a senior woman IAS officer's complaint alleging that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent her objectionable messages on her mobile phone. The government order was issued on Tuesday (November 24), following a direction from the Madras High Court.

2. Tiruparankundram: TN govt apologises to SC for non-lighting of lamp at Deepathoon, blames temple trust

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon (pillar) on the Thirupparankundram hill and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it, as contempt proceedings were sought against the State.

3. Deepam row: SC says fresh applications, contempt pleas will be heard in day or two

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear in a day or two applications seeking directions for lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

4. Police inspector serves summons on TVK MLA Arul Vignesh at Kallakurichi residence

Police Inspector Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday served a summons in person on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh at his residence in Kallakurichi.

5. Deepathoon row: Advocates stage protest outside Madras HC Madurai Bench against TN govt

A section of advocates on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, condemning the Tamil Nadu government and police for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' atop Thirupparankundram hill despite a Supreme Court order permitting one-time lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.

6. Cabinet approves development of 2nd container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu under a public-private partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore.