The High Court had directed the Chief Secretary to constitute an ICC to inquire into the woman's complaint, stressing that the committee should include members other than IAS officers. The court also cautioned the State against shielding anyone and emphasised the need to protect the complainant's identity.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Bhuvaneswari served a summons in person on TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh at his residence in Kallakurichi on Wednesday (November 25).