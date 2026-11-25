CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), headed by Additional Chief Secretary Kakarla Usha, to inquire into a senior woman IAS officer's complaint alleging that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sent her objectionable messages on her mobile phone. The government order was issued on Tuesday (November 24), following a direction from the Madras High Court.
The committee's other members are S Madumathi, Secretary, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department; P Sumathi, Secretary, Law Department; and Sunitha Joe of Manapakkam, Chennai.
The order was issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar "by order of the Governor".
The High Court had directed the Chief Secretary to constitute an ICC to inquire into the woman's complaint, stressing that the committee should include members other than IAS officers. The court also cautioned the State against shielding anyone and emphasised the need to protect the complainant's identity.
Meanwhile, Police Inspector Bhuvaneswari served a summons in person on TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh at his residence in Kallakurichi on Wednesday (November 25).
The police visit came after the Kallakurichi All-Women Police Station registered a case against the MLA under five sections, following a formal complaint by the senior woman IAS officer alleging that he had sent her objectionable messages.
Inspector Bhuvaneswari had visited the MLA's residence on Tuesday night but returned shortly afterwards. She subsequently visited the house again on Wednesday and served the summons directly on him.
The case includes Section 4(1) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.