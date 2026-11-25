NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings over the issue of non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Tiruparankundram hill in Madurai district but said it will hear such a plea if filed.
The court also said it will peruse the Tamil Nadu government's status report on the matter.
In its status report, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi over its failure to light the traditional lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, despite the apex court's direction permitting the ceremony.
Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had completed all arrangements for implementing the apex court's November 20 order through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.
However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government said.
At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the state government, mentioned the matter on behalf of the Madurai District Collector, saying that the ceremonial lamp could not be lit "unfortunately” at the Deepathoon.
"I was supposed to file a status report of what took place; we have just had the file. Your Lordship may take it up because unfortunately it didn't get lit at Deepathoon. As the collector, I have traced out all the steps I was supposed to comply with. So that report we have placed," Sankaranarayanan said and urged the bench to take up the status report filed by the collector.
Justice Kumar, however, observed that under the Supreme Court's directions, the collector was required to submit the status report three days after the ceremony.
Sankaranarayanan said the administration considered it appropriate to bring the developments to the court's notice rather than wait for the opposing parties to raise the issue.
Appearing for the petitioners, who had sought permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for Hindu Dharma Parishad, termed the developments "most unfortunate" and alleged deliberate circumvention of the Supreme Court's order.
He submitted that a statement had been issued in the name of the temple's Board of Trustees claiming that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon and that the ceremony should instead be held at the Ucchipillaiyar temple.
However, he alleged, the temple's ‘sthanikars’ subsequently denied having issued such a statement.
Accusing the authorities of deliberately avoiding compliance with the apex court's directions, Krishnakumar argued that the state had continued assuring the Madras High Court until the last moment that the Supreme Court's order would be implemented.
"The flame is still burning at Ucchipillaiyar mandapam. Let it be taken and put at the Deepathoon as a matter of rule of law," he said, alleging a complete violation of the rule of law.
The petitioners' counsel urged the top court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned, alleging wilful and deliberate disobedience of its directions.
However, the bench declined to initiate contempt proceedings on its own and asked the petitioners to file an appropriate contempt petition.
"No suo motu; file the necessary petition. We will issue appropriate orders, if required. File it, then we will see," Justice Kumar said.
Krishnakumar informed the bench that his side would move a contempt petition.
The latest developments follow the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.
The controversy also reached the Madras High Court, which had on Tuesday criticised the state government over the prohibitory orders imposed in the area and directed the authorities, including the District Collector, Police Commissioner and temple officials, to implement the Supreme Court's directions.
The dispute centres on the traditional location for lighting the Karthigai Deepam and objections raised by the state authorities, citing customary practices and law-and-order concerns.
The top court has scheduled the main matter challenging the Madras High Court's order for final hearing in January next year.
The bench is also expected to consider the contempt petition, once filed, and examine the status report submitted by the Tamil Nadu government.