However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government said.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the state government, mentioned the matter on behalf of the Madurai District Collector, saying that the ceremonial lamp could not be lit "unfortunately” at the Deepathoon.

"I was supposed to file a status report of what took place; we have just had the file. Your Lordship may take it up because unfortunately it didn't get lit at Deepathoon. As the collector, I have traced out all the steps I was supposed to comply with. So that report we have placed," Sankaranarayanan said and urged the bench to take up the status report filed by the collector.