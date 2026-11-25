KOVALAM: The Tamil Nadu government signed 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving proposed investments of Rs 58,214 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 65,786, at the second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave presided over by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (November 25) near Kovalam, Chengalpattu district.
At the event, Vijay also laid foundation stones for 15 projects involving investments of Rs 7,925 crore and a projected 19,965 jobs, and inaugurated six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore, which are expected to provide employment to 1,710 people.
He also handed over appointment orders to 18 candidates selected by five companies — UPS, Autoliv, Stylcove, Mahindra & Mahindra and Omron.
With the latest agreements, the government said it had secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs during its first 200 days in office. The agreements are projected to generate 1,98,557 jobs.
The MoUs signed on Wednesday cover sectors including automotive manufacturing and components, electronics, semiconductors, renewable energy, shipbuilding, logistics, aerospace and defence, textiles, engineering, chemicals, hospitality and tourism.
Among the major commitments, CSE Development India proposed an investment of Rs 8,140 crore in renewable energy projects across multiple districts, while JM Baxi Ports & Logistics committed Rs 5,200 crore for logistics projects. TVS Motor Company and Brazil-based WEG each proposed investments of Rs 2,000 crore, in automotive components in Krishnagiri and an integrated manufacturing facility in Dharmapuri, respectively.
Sanmar Group committed Rs 1,950 crore for shipbuilding in Thoothukudi, while Titan Company proposed an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in electronics manufacturing in Krishnagiri. Emami Agrotech and Apollo Tyres committed Rs 1,380 crore and Rs 1,100 crore, respectively, for projects in Virudhunagar and Ranipet.
Royal Enfield has proposed a Rs 1,000-crore investment in electric motorcycle manufacturing, with an estimated 500 jobs. The company plans to undertake the production of electric motorcycles in Tamil Nadu.
The agreements also include investments by Hwashin Automotive India and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India, both suppliers to Hyundai. The two companies have committed a combined Rs 1,370 crore towards expansion projects, expected to generate 500 jobs.
Of the 78 agreements, 58 are for greenfield projects, accounting for 64 per cent of the total proposed investment value. Another 18 are for expansion of existing facilities, while two cover both new investments and expansion.
The government said 14 companies headquartered in Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the United States account for proposed foreign direct investments of Rs 14,798 crore.
Eighteen MoUs involving investments of Rs 17,413 crore and a projected 16,411 jobs are earmarked for eight districts identified as industrially backward — Sivaganga, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Theni.
The conclave also featured agreements for 12 multimodal logistics parks involving Rs 15,250 crore and an estimated 8,375 jobs, along with a separate proposal to establish an IT park at an investment of Rs 125 crore.
In another initiative, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Chettinadu Aerospace Development Alliance signed an agreement to establish a dedicated drone industrial cluster at Chettinadu Aeronadu in Kanadukathan, Sivaganga district. The proposed facility will bring together drone manufacturing, technology development, prototyping, testing and training.
The State also signed an agreement with Amazon Seller Services to facilitate international market access and promote e-commerce exports by manufacturers, artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu.
The first VETTRI conclave, held in August, saw 97 companies sign MoUs involving investments of Rs 67,452 crore and a projected employment potential of 1,06,998.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Labour Welfare Minister J Mohamed Farvas and senior government officials attended Wednesday’s event.
78 MoUs signed, committing Rs 58,214 crore in proposed investments.
Projects are expected to generate 65,786 jobs.
Foundation stones laid for 15 projects worth Rs 7,925 crore, with 19,965 projected jobs.
Six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore inaugurated, expected to provide 1,710 jobs.
The government said it secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs in its first 200 days.