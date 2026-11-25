At the event, Vijay also laid foundation stones for 15 projects involving investments of Rs 7,925 crore and a projected 19,965 jobs, and inaugurated six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore, which are expected to provide employment to 1,710 people.

He also handed over appointment orders to 18 candidates selected by five companies — UPS, Autoliv, Stylcove, Mahindra & Mahindra and Omron.

With the latest agreements, the government said it had secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs during its first 200 days in office. The agreements are projected to generate 1,98,557 jobs.

The MoUs signed on Wednesday cover sectors including automotive manufacturing and components, electronics, semiconductors, renewable energy, shipbuilding, logistics, aerospace and defence, textiles, engineering, chemicals, hospitality and tourism.