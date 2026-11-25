Speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer podcast', Khawaja stood by the allegations made in his recently-released book and reiterated his belief that the entire Australian team needed to accept responsibility for the culture that eventually led to the infamous Sandpapergate episode.

The controversy erupted during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper.

The incident resulted in lengthy bans for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft.

Khawaja said he remained convinced about the accuracy of his account and had no reservations about making his claims public.

"I can sleep very easily at night. I have told the truth. Cameron Bancroft has told the truth. Chadd Sayers has come out and told the truth," he said.

He argued that the debate over who was aware of the ball-tampering operation should not overshadow the need for the entire group to acknowledge its responsibility.