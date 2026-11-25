MELBOURNE: Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has renewed his criticism of the country's bowling group over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying a statement issued by the bowlers three years after the Cape Town incident created a divide within the team and prevented collective accountability.
Speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer podcast', Khawaja stood by the allegations made in his recently-released book and reiterated his belief that the entire Australian team needed to accept responsibility for the culture that eventually led to the infamous Sandpapergate episode.
The controversy erupted during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper.
The incident resulted in lengthy bans for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft.
Khawaja said he remained convinced about the accuracy of his account and had no reservations about making his claims public.
"I can sleep very easily at night. I have told the truth. Cameron Bancroft has told the truth. Chadd Sayers has come out and told the truth," he said.
He argued that the debate over who was aware of the ball-tampering operation should not overshadow the need for the entire group to acknowledge its responsibility.
Khawaja also questioned the circumstances surrounding a statement issued by Australia's bowling group in 2021, in which Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon denied prior knowledge of the use of a foreign substance to alter the ball in Cape Town. Cummins, who now leads the Test side, has described Khawaja's revelations as "utter nonsense".
According to Khawaja, the statement, issued without the knowledge of several other members of the squad, reinforced divisions within the team.
"They're pegged to that. It was a very specific statement. I don't necessarily disagree with the statement," he said.
Khawaja recalled that he had spoken to then coach Justin Langer after Bancroft's initial comments about the extent of players' knowledge in 2021, urging the team to acknowledge collective responsibility rather than get caught up in individual claims.
He said the bowlers' subsequent decision to issue a separate clarification had effectively left the rest of the squad out of the process.
Khawaja also spoke about the emotional impact of the episode on Bancroft, saying the opener had told him that the period following the scandal was the loneliest phase of his life.
In an attempt to bring the controversy to a close, Khawaja recently approached Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg with a proposal for all members of the 2018 South Africa touring squad to issue a joint statement accepting responsibility.
The former batter also drafted a proposed statement, which he shared with Greenberg and subsequently read out on the podcast.
The draft acknowledged that Australia had deliberately altered the condition of the ball during the 2018 tour, while also expressing regret over the punishment borne by Smith, Bancroft and Warner.
It stated that the method used to change the ball was immaterial and that the entire squad should accept responsibility for its actions.
Khawaja said Greenberg was not convinced that such a statement would receive the necessary backing.
The 39-year-old also traced the origins of the controversy to what he described as a damaging team culture built around a 'win-at-all-costs' approach.
He said the mindset had developed over a period of time, beginning in 2016, with pressure from Cricket Australia filtering through the coaching staff to the players.