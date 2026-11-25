The police visit came after a case was registered against the MLA under five sections following a complaint by the Kallakurichi district Collector.

Inspector Bhuvaneswari visited the MLA's residence on last night but returned shortly afterwards. She subsequently visited the house on Wednesday and served the summons directly on him.

The case was registered after the Collector complained that the MLA had allegedly sent obscene messages to her mobile phone.

The Kallakurichi All-Women Police had earlier registered a case against Arul Vignesh under 5 sections including under Section 4(1) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.