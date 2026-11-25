In an X post, Yadav said that Congress and Samajwadi Party have the "historic opportunity" to defeat the "communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies" as two secular parties, describing it as "saving the country from falling into the wrong hands and being ruined". He emphasised that he wants both parties to hold serious discussions while taking public expectations and realities into account to ensure the "alliance" wins in most constituencies. "Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose.

Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said.

"In addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position," Yadav said. He added that, based on this assessment, the SP "may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason." "Our aim is that when the senior leaders meet, the discussion should be about candidates for the 'INDIA alliance' in every constituency, not Congress or SP candidates.

And the best and most positive outcome would be for us to present our candidates as 'PDA candidates'," he said. Crediting the Congress's support for the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula in the Lok Sabha elections, he said it "helped us trounce the communal BJP together." He said ground surveys showed that "PDA alone will defeat the NDA" and bring change. "Your organisation’s wholehearted support for ‘PDA’ in the Lok Sabha elections will always be appreciated, because it was that support that helped us trounce the communal BJP together. This time too, we will join forces to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and then at the Centre.

Ground surveys have made it clear that this message has reached every city, neighbourhood, street and village: those who suffer are the PDA. That is why the ‘oppressed, distressed and humiliated’ people of every community and every section of society across the state have mobilised against the BJP, because they all believe that ‘PDA alone will defeat the NDA’ and that PDA alone will bring change," he said. He said the parties should not divide seats on an "us-versus-you" basis, stating that it should be called "seat adjustment" rather than division.