The suit follows her partition notice of 16 November 2026, by which she called upon her father, Venu Srinivasan, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition.

Venu Srinivasan’s reply reflects no change in his position and no recognition of her lawful rights.

Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Court, a release from her office said on Wednesday.

The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brothers.

In the suit, Lakshmi seeks a partition of the joint family assets and the allotment of her rightful share.