CHENNAI: Lakshmi Venu has filed a suit before the Madras High Court seeking partitionof the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family and the allotment of her rightful share in them.
The suit follows her partition notice of 16 November 2026, by which she called upon her father, Venu Srinivasan, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition.
Venu Srinivasan’s reply reflects no change in his position and no recognition of her lawful rights.
Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Court, a release from her office said on Wednesday.
The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brothers.
In the suit, Lakshmi seeks a partition of the joint family assets and the allotment of her rightful share.
In addition, she states that due to the opacity of information, she has been constrained to seek the Court’s assistance to gain access to documents and information which have been withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests.
It is clarified that the suit only concerns ownership of the joint family assets. It is not directed at the operations of any company. Lakshmi has every interest in the continued strength of the businesses, and believes that any partition can and should be given effect in an orderly manner, in accordance with law.
Mallika Srinivasan, supporting daughter Lakshmi Venu’s legitimate right in the family assets, said, “It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognised her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s.”